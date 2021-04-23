Nigerian Man, Omotola Hassan Held With Cocaine In India

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2021

A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday, in possession of cocaine worth ₹4 lakh, in Kondhwa.

The man, identified as Shamsuddin Omotola Hasan (48), is a resident of Sankla Exclusive Vista Society in Pisoli. The man is a native of Lagos in Nigeria, according to police. The man intended to sell the drugs, a statement by the police claimed.

File photo used to illustrate story

The drugs in his possession were found to be worth ₹4,16,000. Along with the drugs, the police found five mobile phones worth ₹15,000; one Yamaha motorcycle worth ₹50,000; cash of ₹20,000; and a weighing scale worth ₹1,000. The total seizure was estimated to be worth ₹5,02,000.

The 48-year-old was found at the gate of Brookefield Society when the crime branch officials were patrolling the Kondhwa area at 2:50 am on Wednesday.

SaharaReporters, New York

