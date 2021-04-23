Ramadan: Former Archbishop, Onaiyekan Donates Meals To Muslim Faithful

The Muslim faithful had gathered to perform prayers before breaking their Ramadan fast together with Christian visitors.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2021

The former Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, shared iftar to about 2,000 Muslim faithful at the Al-Habibiyah mosque in Guzape, at the federal capital, on Thursday.

 

The Muslim faithful had gathered to perform prayers before breaking their Ramadan fast together with Christian visitors.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

 

Onaiyekan, while handing out the platters to the Muslims, said: “We are doing our best to spread an attitude of openness because we believe that God does not want his children to kill each other. He wants us to live in peace. So anything we can do to promote peace, we must do.”

 

The Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Fuad Adeyemi, said: “People see that the food we eat was given to us by a Christian clergyman, a cardinal that everyone knows.

 

“This is not an underground clergyman. It shows that we can really live together, that we can be friends, and that we can live in peace.”

 

The cleric also prayed for peace in Nigeria which has been hit by a spate of kidnappings targeting schools in recent weeks and attacks on the military and civilian targets by Boko Haram.

 

Also present at the event were Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohammed Buba Marwa.

 

Lalong said, “Here today we have many Muslims and Christians breaking fast together. We must encourage this kind of religious harmony. Our prayer is that God will use this union to answer our prayer so that there will be peace in Nigeria and all over the world.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Reject Calls For Pantami’s Resignation, Islamic Body Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Documents Show How Buhari’s Minister, Pantami, Muslim Leaders Vowed To Attack Christians, Make Plateau State Ungovernable
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Kidnappings: Ban Miyetti Allah, CAN Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
The Pulpit and the People, #pulpitNpeople - Rev. Oset & Pst. Busola
Christianity Real Reason I Stopped Being Fatoyinbo’s Spiritual Father –Ilorin pastor
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity Rape: Warn Your Children Against Indecent Dressing, Christian Association Of Nigeria Tells Parents
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Church One-year-old Child Went Missing In Ondo Torched, Police Brutalise Journalists
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Oduduwa Republic, Biafra Already Gone, Buhari Should Prepare To Kill Millions To Stop Them—Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ekiti Imports Dairy Cows From US
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Pantami: US Pays More Attention To Terror Actions, Not Words, Thoughts— Ex-Ambassador Campbell
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News UK Outlines How Persecuted Biafran Activists Can Apply For Asylum
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How Hoodlums Stripped Female Police Inspector Naked In Ondo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 77 Persons In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Village
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Isa Pantami Should Resign Or Buhari Must Sack Him—House Of Reps Caucus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News 50 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Imo Attacks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Some Nigerians Don’t Know The President They Are Dealing With— Femi Adesina
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: How Boko Haram Picked Buhari To Moderate Talks With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad