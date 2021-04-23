Ramadan: Former Archbishop, Onaiyekan Donates Meals To Muslim Faithful

The former Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, shared iftar to about 2,000 Muslim faithful at the Al-Habibiyah mosque in Guzape, at the federal capital, on Thursday.

The Muslim faithful had gathered to perform prayers before breaking their Ramadan fast together with Christian visitors.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

Onaiyekan, while handing out the platters to the Muslims, said: “We are doing our best to spread an attitude of openness because we believe that God does not want his children to kill each other. He wants us to live in peace. So anything we can do to promote peace, we must do.”

The Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Fuad Adeyemi, said: “People see that the food we eat was given to us by a Christian clergyman, a cardinal that everyone knows.

“This is not an underground clergyman. It shows that we can really live together, that we can be friends, and that we can live in peace.”

The cleric also prayed for peace in Nigeria which has been hit by a spate of kidnappings targeting schools in recent weeks and attacks on the military and civilian targets by Boko Haram.

Also present at the event were Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohammed Buba Marwa.

Lalong said, “Here today we have many Muslims and Christians breaking fast together. We must encourage this kind of religious harmony. Our prayer is that God will use this union to answer our prayer so that there will be peace in Nigeria and all over the world.”