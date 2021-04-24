Again, Gunmen Kill Policeman, Civil Defence Operative In Imo

The gunmen killed two security operatives at Mgbidi junction, a police Sergent and an NSCDC officer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

Few minutes after killing two security operatives at the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma’s house in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area, a policeman and Aan operative of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were killed by unknown gunmen in their private vehicles at Mgbidi junction.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Saturday attacked the country home of Uzodinma.

The gunmen, who invaded the governor’s house, also killed two security men on duty before torching the house.

A source said the gunmen also burned some parts of the building and vehicles.

Confirming the incident, State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Declan Emelumba had said, “It is true, but the information is not clear. It is not true that several security men lost their lives. About two security men on duty at the governor’s house were killed. NSCDC personnel was among the security men who lost their lives during the attack.”

Sources said the gunmen killed two security operatives at Mgbidi junction, a police Sergent and an NSCDC officer.

The incident is coming few days after unknown gunmen attacked the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, Imo State, setting 38 vehicles ablaze and freeing 1,844 inmates.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South-East governors recently announced a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.
 

