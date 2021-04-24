Cattle Markets In South-East Are Terrorists Hideout, IPOB Says

IPOB also queried why the Nigerian army has not deployed its personnel and weapons to fight the marketers that brandished Ak-47 rifles against public workers in broad daylight.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra has slammed the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for not taking any drastic action against the Hausa cattle sellers that attacked his government officials at the New Artisan market on Thursday.

IPOB also queried why the Nigerian army has not deployed its personnel and weapons to fight the marketers that brandished Ak-47 rifles against public workers in broad daylight.

It added that the gesture showed that all cattle markets operated by Hausa in the South-East are secure refuge to terrorists.

 

The pro-Biafra group said this in a statement through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Saturday.

 

The Hausa cattle traders on Thursday evening had resisted the Enugu State Government officials who went to demolish the New Artisan Market, according to a ruling of the State High Court.

 

The traders reportedly went inside the market, brought several AK-47 rifles and chased away the officials and police detachment, destroying a police Hilux vehicle in the process.

 

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Sampson Okorie, said, "I was opposite the market when four police vehicles with about ten policemen arrived at the place with people suspected to be government officials. Earlier in the day, two bulldozers were deployed to the area.

 

"Shortly after the police arrived, there were gunshots in the air. I came out from the shop where I was and saw people scampering for safety. The policemen were also running.

 

"The next thing I saw was gun-wielding traders, who came out and blocked the NNPC end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway and stopping vehicular movement, just as they set up bonfires along the expressway. When the atmosphere became tense, I moved out of the area," Okorie said.

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the incident when contacted on the telephone.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Security Operatives Allegedly Storm IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Base, Kill Commander, Six Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 50 Suspects Arrested Over Imo Attacks - Uzodinma
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Nine Farmers In Nasarawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Identities Of Three Abducted Kaduna Private Varsity Students Killed By Bandits Revealed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Garba Shehu: Kemi Adeosun's Forgery Worse Than Pantami's Comments On Terrorists
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Why We Killed Businessman Whose Wife Raised Only N40,000 Out of N5m Ransom –Kidnapper
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International UK Pulls Down Notice Announcing Asylum For 'Persecuted' IPOB, MASSOB Members
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram We’re Fighting Jihad War With Military – Boko Haram Distributes Letter To Yobe Residents Before Attack
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News 50 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Imo Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Security Operatives Allegedly Storm IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Base, Kill Commander, Six Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad