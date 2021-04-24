Garba Shehu: Kemi Adeosun's Forgery Worse Than Pantami's Comments On Terrorists

Adeosun was forced to resign in 2018 over her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate said to have been forged.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu, says certificate forgery involving Kemi Adeosun, former Finance Minister, is worse than Isa Ali Pantami's views on terror groups.

Shehu made the remark on Friday when he appeared on Channels TV.

Adeosun was forced to resign in 2018 over her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate said to have been forged.

Pantami, the Communications Minister, expressed views in support of Al-Qaeda and Taliban during his lectures in the 2000s.

The Islamic preacher explained his views had changed, but there are calls for his resignation. The presidency, however, dismissed the demand.

Shehu said in the case of Pantami, "you are probing the thoughts, what is called 'McCarthyism'; you search the inner recesses of the minds of individuals, bring out things they have said or they are about to say, or you think they would say and use that against them."

"If Pantami had forged a certificate before coming into office, the attitude would have been different", he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Identities Of Three Abducted Kaduna Private Varsity Students Killed By Bandits Revealed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: How Boko Haram Picked Buhari To Moderate Talks With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram We’re Fighting Jihad War With Military – Boko Haram Distributes Letter To Yobe Residents Before Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Presidency Backs Pantami Over Inciting Comments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal One Million Isa Pantamis Can’t Stop Christianity In Northern Nigeria— Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal How Pantami, Other Muslim Leaders Planned To Assassinate Former Kaduna Governor, Yakowa, Family Members
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Identities Of Three Abducted Kaduna Private Varsity Students Killed By Bandits Revealed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Why We Killed Businessman Whose Wife Raised Only N40,000 Out of N5m Ransom –Kidnapper
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News 50 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Imo Attacks
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International UK Pulls Down Notice Announcing Asylum For 'Persecuted' IPOB, MASSOB Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Pantami: US Pays More Attention To Terror Actions, Not Words, Thoughts— Ex-Ambassador Campbell
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME How Hoodlums Stripped Female Police Inspector Naked In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ekiti Imports Dairy Cows From US
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad