Security Operatives Allegedly Storm IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Base, Kill Commander, Six Others

The group has also been accused of launching several isolated attacks on security personnel at different locations in the South-East and South-South.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and their counterparts from the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services, in a joint operation, on Saturday, stormed the operational headquarters of Eastern Security Network established by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Awomama Village, Oru East LGA of Imo State.

The operatives allegedly killed some members of the group. The Nigerian government had proscribed the organisation led by Nnamdi Kanu.

Though Kanu fled Nigeria after he was granted bail, he still commands cult followership in the nation’s east.

Security agencies have blamed the group for the attack on the police headquarters in Imo and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) headquarters on April 5, 2021.

The group has also been accused of launching several isolated attacks on security personnel at different locations in the South-East and South-South.

According to PRNigeria, an intelligence officer said that the group’s fighters opened fire as security forces approached their hideout in Awomama village on Saturday.

“In a clinical response, the joint security forces fought back gallantly. The forces eventually neutralised the overall commander of the insurgents in the Southeast, popularly known as Ikonso Commander and six other armed fighters.

“Ikonso is the vice president-designate and the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group. He was the mastermind of the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.

“The operation is part of a deliberate effort by the police and other security forces to quell the activities of insurgents in Imo State and other states of the South East and South-South region of the country,” the source said.

After the battle, the remains of Ikonso and others killed were recovered. Six AK47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different calibre, bulletproof charms, among others, were found.

Three policemen and one army officer are receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the fight.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 50 Suspects Arrested Over Imo Attacks - Uzodinma
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Nine Farmers In Nasarawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Cattle Markets In South-East Are Terrorists Hideout, IPOB Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Identities Of Three Abducted Kaduna Private Varsity Students Killed By Bandits Revealed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Garba Shehu: Kemi Adeosun's Forgery Worse Than Pantami's Comments On Terrorists
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Why We Killed Businessman Whose Wife Raised Only N40,000 Out of N5m Ransom –Kidnapper
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International UK Pulls Down Notice Announcing Asylum For 'Persecuted' IPOB, MASSOB Members
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram We’re Fighting Jihad War With Military – Boko Haram Distributes Letter To Yobe Residents Before Attack
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News 50 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Imo Attacks
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Kill Policeman, Civil Defence Operative In Imo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad