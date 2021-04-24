Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Nine Farmers In Nasarawa

The majority of the victims were said to be deeply asleep when the marauding herdsmen surrounded the village, set houses on fire and opened fire on fleeing villagers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders have killed over nine persons and injured scores during an attack on Ajimaka, a Tiv settlement in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community with sophisticated weapons at about 2:00 am on Saturday, shooting sporadically and chanting war songs.

File photo used to illustrate story. Guardian Nigeria

Ajimaka is a border town between Nasarawa and Benue state belonging to the Tiv farmers.

Deputy Chairman of Doma LGA, Hon Atukpa Osukunu, confirmed the incident in a statement that said it was a reprisal.

He claimed herders, who also settled within the area, found one of them dead in the bush and suspected the Tiv community of the death.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

