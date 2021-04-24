UK Pulls Down Notice Announcing Asylum For 'Persecuted' IPOB, MASSOB Members

The British government said the policy is being reviewed and uploaded once it is ready.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

The British Government has pulled down a notice it published regarding its asylum policy for pro-Biafra groups like Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of Biafra (MASSOB).
 
In an email sent to Radio Now and signed by Hannah Dawson, senior communications officer-Newsdesk at the Home office, the British government said the policy is being reviewed and uploaded once it is ready.

File Photo: IPOB members

"Out note on Biafra separatists has been taken down for review; an update is expected shortly," the statement reads.
 
The UK government did not give a time frame when the updated policy would be uploaded to their website.

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) had recently released new guidelines to its decision-makers on how to consider and grant asylum applications by members of Biafran secessionist groups.

IPOB was formed in 2012 by Nnamdi Kanu and is believed to be an offshoot of MASSOB, which was founded in 1999 by Ralph Uwazuruike.

Both are campaigning for the secession of mainly the south-east but also several other ethnic nationalities from Nigeria.

In the earlier released 'Country Policy and Information Note Nigeria: Biafran secessionist groups', the UKVI, a division of the Home Office, directed its decision-makers to consider if a person "who actively and openly supports IPOB is likely to be at risk of arrest and detention, and ill-treatment which is likely to amount to persecution".

According to the guidelines, the decision-makers "must also consider if the [Nigerian] government's actions are acts of prosecution, not persecution. Those fleeing prosecution or punishment for a criminal offence are not normally refugees. However, the prosecution may amount to persecution if it involves victimisation in its application by the authorities".

An example of persecution, the UKVI said, is "if it is the vehicle or excuse for or if only certain groups are prosecuted for a particular offence and the consequences of that discrimination are sufficiently severe. The punishment which is cruel, inhuman or degrading (including punishment which is out of all proportion to the offence committed) may also amount to persecution".

They are also to "consider each case on its facts to determine if the person is likely to be of interest to the [Nigerian] government and whether this is for the legitimate grounds of prosecution which is proportionate and non-discriminatory".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International US Denies Offering New Type Of Work Visa To Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
International Buhari Government Must Review Relationship With UK Over Asylum For IPOB – Arewa Youths
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Burkina Faso Interim President And PM Detained By Military, Worries Of A Coup Emerge
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News UK Asks Switzerland To Arrest Kola Aluko For Alison-Madueke Proceedings
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Egypt Russian Flight Crashes Into Sinai Peninsula, All Passengers Reportedly Killed
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International China To Partner With Nigeria In The Fight Against Boko Haram Terrorism
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Identities Of Three Abducted Kaduna Private Varsity Students Killed By Bandits Revealed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Scandal Garba Shehu: Kemi Adeosun's Forgery Worse Than Pantami's Comments On Terrorists
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Why We Killed Businessman Whose Wife Raised Only N40,000 Out of N5m Ransom –Kidnapper
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News 50 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Imo Attacks
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Pantami: US Pays More Attention To Terror Actions, Not Words, Thoughts— Ex-Ambassador Campbell
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME How Hoodlums Stripped Female Police Inspector Naked In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ekiti Imports Dairy Cows From US
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad