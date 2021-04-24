UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives

There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack, leading to the death of two security operative.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

Unknown gunmen have attacked the country home of the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen invaded the governor’s residence in his Omuma hometown of Oru East Local Government in the early hours of Saturday.

Hope Uzodinma

A source said the gunmen also burned some parts of the building and vehicles.

State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the incident. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

“It is true, but the information is not still clear. It is not true that several security men lost their lives. About two security men on duty at the governor’s house were killed. NSCDC personnel was among the security men who lost their lives during the attack,” he said.

The incident is coming few days after unknown gunmen attacked the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, Imo State, setting 38 vehicles ablaze and freeing 1,844 inmates.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South-East governors recently announced a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.

