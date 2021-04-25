‘Seeing Her Lifeless Body All Over The Media Breaks My Heart’ —Sister Of Kaduna Varsity Student Killed By Bandits

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2021

Sim Yohanna, the sister of Dorathy Yohanna, one of the three Greenfield University students killed by bandits in Kaduna, has expressed grief over the death of her sister.

The state government has yet to confirm the exact number of students taken hostage.

Dorathy’s body, along with those of Sadiq Sanga Yusuf and Precious Nwakacha, were on Friday found in Kwanan Bature village, a location not too far from the school premises.

The bandits had earlier demanded N800 million.

“I am broken. My family is broken. Seeing my sister’s lifeless body all over the media breaks my heart. I am shattered,” Sim posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Kaduna is one of the states in Nigeria most affected by rampant kidnappings by bandits.

The invasion of the university was the third attack by bandits on schools in the state in 2021.

