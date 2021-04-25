UPDATE: Gunmen Kill Three Soldiers, Five Other Security Operatives In Rivers

Gunmen have attacked four checkpoints along the busy Port Harcourt-Owerri Road, killing about eight security operatives.

It was gathered that the gunmen started their operations around 8pm on Saturday from Elele to Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Out of the eight operatives killed, three were said to be military personnel, three Customs officials and two policemen.

They were said to have marched through the bush paths and swooped on innocent security men on duty.

A police situation report dated April 25, identified the gunmen as members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

One of the attacked checkpoints located along Airport Road Omagwa, belonged to the Joint Task Force (JTF) and was manned by nine policemen and two soldiers.

It was gathered that two burnt corpses of security operatives were later recovered at the JTF checkpoint, which was scattered and burnt by the gunmen.

The gunmen, according to the report, later invaded a checkpoint of the Nigeria Customs Service at Isiokpo, killing three Customs officials.

It was gathered the hoodlums carted away the rifles of the security operatives and their patrol vans.

A combined team of security operatives were said to have launched a manhunt for the fleeing gunmen.

