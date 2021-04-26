BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Two Borno Communities

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād are currently attacking Gwoza and Wulgo towns ‪in Borno‬ state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents invaded the towns, shooting sporadically as residents flee into the mountains for safety.

Gwoza is about a 180km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

It is also the home town of the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Army.

Wulgo town is located very close to the coast of Chad.

The latest attack is coming barely 24 hours after the insurgents attacked a Nigerian Army location at 156 Battalion in Mainok area, Borno State, killing over 30 soldiers.

Mainok is the headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists who came in no fewer than 15 gun trucks also burnt down the military base.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who waylay them.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.