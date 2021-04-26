BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Two Borno Communities

The insurgents invaded the towns, shooting sporadically as residents flee into the mountains for safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād are currently attacking Gwoza and Wulgo towns ‪in Borno‬ state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents invaded the towns, shooting sporadically as residents flee into the mountains for safety.

SaharaReporters Media

Gwoza is about a 180km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

It is also the home town of the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Army.

Wulgo town is located very close to the coast of Chad.

The latest attack is coming barely 24 hours after the insurgents attacked a Nigerian Army location at 156 Battalion in Mainok area, Borno State, killing over 30 soldiers.

Mainok is the headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists who came in no fewer than 15 gun trucks also burnt down the military base.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who waylay them.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Two More Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students Found Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Seized Women, Hoisted Flag In Niger Community – Governor Bello
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 30 Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Sacks Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Mainok Attack: Boko Haram Wanted to Establish Caliphate In Borno, Says Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Presidency Saying Case Of Bureau De Change Operators Allegedly Funding Boko Haram Is Confidential —Senator Ndume
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Channels Television Live
Journalism Nigerians Lambast National Broadcasting Commission Over Ban On Channels Television
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two More Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students Found Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Military Uniform Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap Resident, Demand N15million
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Six Officers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Kill DPO, Eight Other Policemen, Vigilantes In Kebbi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Seized Women, Hoisted Flag In Niger Community – Governor Bello
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Gunshots, Violence As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad