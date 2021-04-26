BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan

Operatives of the Nigerian military have attacked the residence of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in the early hours of Monday.

This was disclosed by his aide, Olayomi Koiki, who told SaharaReporters that the soldiers unleashed mayhem on the activist's house as early as 2 am.

According to him, it is an attack by the Nigerian government with the support of the state government.

He said, “Chief Sunday Igboho’s house came under attack this morning, 26th April 2021 around 2 am with heavy gunshots. I will be releasing more updates later in the morning.”

The details are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.