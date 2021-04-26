BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan

This was disclosed by his aide, Olayomi Koiki, who told SaharaReporters that the soldiers unleashed mayhem on the activist's house as early as 2 am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Operatives of the Nigerian military have attacked the residence of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in the early hours of Monday.

This was disclosed by his aide, Olayomi Koiki, who told SaharaReporters that the soldiers unleashed mayhem on the activist's house as early as 2 am.

SaharaReporters Media

According to him, it is an attack by the Nigerian government with the support of the state government.

He said, “Chief Sunday Igboho’s house came under attack this morning, 26th April 2021 around 2 am with heavy gunshots. I will be releasing more updates later in the morning.”

The details are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Group Sponsored By Nigeria’s Chief Of Army, Buratai, Threatens To Kill Amnesty International Workers, Burn Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Military Update: Suicide Bombers Die In Bid To Attack NNPC In Maiduguri
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion We Do Not Know Boko Haram Members: President Goodluck Jonathan Lied
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion America Is Today Walking On Pins And Needles And Making The Best Of A Bad Situation In Iraq
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military South Sudanese Rebels Attack The Northern Town Of Nasir
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Burns Military Base, Houses, Shops In Borno
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News How Nigerian University Lecturer, Wife, Kids Died In Road Accident
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack, Shoot Motorists On Imo Highway Hours After Attack On Governor’s Residence
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Borno Community Currently Under Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Seeing Her Lifeless Body All Over The Media Breaks My Heart’ —Sister Of Kaduna Varsity Student Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Keyamo Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem Over ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’, Releases Private Conversations With Musician
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 30 Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Sacks Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Be Ready For The Consequence, IPOB Threatens Imo Governor After Security Operatives Killed ESN Commander, Ikonso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Withdraw Your Defamatory Fraud Allegations Or Face Legal Action, UK Anti-Corruption Group Tells Adoke
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Church In Kaduna, Kill Doctor, Abduct Many Worshippers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad