BREAKING: Two More Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students Found Dead

Another two students of the Greenfield University in Kaduna state who were abducted by bandits have been killed by their abductors.

The students were among those that were abducted by bandits from the private university located along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Tuesday night.

Three of the victims were found dead on Friday.

Eyewitnesses had said the gunmen stormed the university and started shooting sporadically, before taking some of the students away.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the latest murder of the two students.

The statement read, “On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday, 26th April 2021.

“The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

“The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management and prays for the repose of their souls.”

In recent times, Kaduna has been facing a series of attacks by bandits including assaults on schools.

On March 11, they attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped 39 students, 29 of whom are still with their abductors.