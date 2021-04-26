Buhari, Citizens Pretending There Is Government In Nigeria—Oby Ezekwesili

The former Education Minister, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said on her Twitter handle that the failure of the Nigerian government to rescue all Chibok girls opened the floodgates for the current abductions in the country.

She said, "I know that even if God opened the heavens and told some of you that what Oby Ezekwesili did, crying out for rescue of abducted girls of Chibok was borne out of a heart of empathy that He gave us as humans, your response would be, 'Go and sit down. You cannot be God'.

"That Chibok girls’ unjust suffering did not move some of you to act in the way it did to me, has never been a surprise to me."

That ChibokGirlsâ unjust suffering did not move some of you you to act in the way it did me, has never been a surprise to me



We all donât process tragedies that befall others in the same way



Saddest thing is that failing ChibokGirls opened the floodgates of todayâs abductionsâð¾ — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 26, 2021

Ezekwesili continued, "At this stage, I see no other viable option available for this country to decide its present and future in an atmosphere of peace."

The former presidential aspirant called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the political class and the citizens to end this pretense that “all is well” and confront the reality that Nigeria and Nigerians are under siege.

She explained that the failures of Nigeria have made having a Sovereign National Conversation in the country inevitable.

She added that the country is going astray and that people must summon the courage to look for solutions.

She said President Buhari is pretending there is a government currently governing this country, and that the citizens are also pretending that there is a government in place, while members of Nigeria’s political class are pretending there is a country, yet "Nigerians are being killed and abducted daily".