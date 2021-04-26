Buhari, Citizens Pretending There Is Government In Nigeria—Oby Ezekwesili

The former presidential aspirant called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the political class and the citizens to end this pretense that “all is well” and confront the reality that Nigeria and Nigerians are under siege.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

The former Education Minister, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said on her Twitter handle that the failure of the Nigerian government to rescue all Chibok girls opened the floodgates for the current abductions in the country.

She said, "I know that even if God opened the heavens and told some of you that what Oby Ezekwesili did, crying out for rescue of abducted girls of Chibok was borne out of a heart of empathy that He gave us as humans, your response would be, 'Go and sit down. You cannot be God'. 

"That Chibok girls’ unjust suffering did not move some of you to act in the way it did to me, has never been a surprise to me." 

Ezekwesili continued, "At this stage, I see no other viable option available for this country to decide its present and future in an atmosphere of peace."

The former presidential aspirant called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the political class and the citizens to end this pretense that “all is well” and confront the reality that Nigeria and Nigerians are under siege.

She explained that the failures of Nigeria have made having a Sovereign National Conversation in the country inevitable.

She added that the country is going astray and that people must summon the courage to look for solutions.

She said President Buhari is pretending there is a government currently governing this country, and that the citizens are also pretending that there is a government in place, while members of Nigeria’s political class are pretending there is a country, yet "Nigerians are being killed and abducted daily".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Presidency Saying Case Of Bureau De Change Operators Allegedly Funding Boko Haram Is Confidential —Senator Ndume
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: We Don't Have Power, Have Darkness Because We Have Incompetent People In Power, Fashola Said In 2015
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics A Governor Or Government That Refuses To Dialogue With Bandits Is Irresponsible—Ex-NHIS CEO, Prof Yusuf
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Representatives Member Constructs ‘10 Deep Wells’ As Constituency Projects
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Gunshots, Violence As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Ikonso: How Informants Helped Security Operatives To Kill IPOB/ESN Commander
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 30 Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Sacks Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Presidency Saying Case Of Bureau De Change Operators Allegedly Funding Boko Haram Is Confidential —Senator Ndume
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Police, Miyetti Allah Disagree On Casualty Figure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: We Don't Have Power, Have Darkness Because We Have Incompetent People In Power, Fashola Said In 2015
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad