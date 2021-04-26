Decomposed Body Of Nigerian Soldier Recovered In Niger

The body of the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) declared missing after bandits attacked the military camp in Zagzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger last Wednesday has been found.

The RSM’s body was found swollen in the bush close to the military camp during a search team.

No fewer than 60 bandits on Wednesday morning invaded in Zazzaga community in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger state.

They engaged the soldiers in a gun battle for about two hours, which led to many injuries on the part of the bandits.

The youths in the community had alerted the Artillery Brigade in Minna when the body was discovered and the Brigade evacuated the body.

The army has yet to make any official statement about the attack on the camp.