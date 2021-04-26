Decomposed Body Of Nigerian Soldier Recovered In Niger

The RSM’s body was found swollen in the bush close to the military camp during a search team.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

The body of the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) declared missing after bandits attacked the military camp in Zagzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger last Wednesday has been found.

The RSM’s body was found swollen in the bush close to the military camp during a search team.

No fewer than 60 bandits on Wednesday morning invaded in Zazzaga community in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger state.

They engaged the soldiers in a gun battle for about two hours, which led to many injuries on the part of the bandits.

The youths in the community had alerted the Artillery Brigade in Minna when the body was discovered and the Brigade evacuated the body.

The army has yet to make any official statement about the attack on the camp.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Mainok Attack: Boko Haram Wanted to Establish Caliphate In Borno, Says Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force To Investigate Airstrike On Army Officers After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Lay Curses On Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, After Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Commits Suicide In Bauchi
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Channels Television Live
Journalism Nigerians Lambast National Broadcasting Commission Over Ban On Channels Television
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two More Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students Found Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Military Uniform Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap Resident, Demand N15million
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Six Officers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Kill DPO, Eight Other Policemen, Vigilantes In Kebbi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Seized Women, Hoisted Flag In Niger Community – Governor Bello
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Gunshots, Violence As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad