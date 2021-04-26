FLASHBACK: Don't Marry A Girl Who Is Lazy, Worldly, Cannot Cook — Adeboye Advises Young Men

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has advised young men not to settle for a lazy woman.

Adeboye made the call four years ago in a sermon to young people.

He also advised the young women not to marry a man who has no job, stressing that a man that has no steady means of income should not get married.

The cleric said, “I want to talk to you like a father to his children about marriage, it's not a sermon, it's talking father to children. Listen to me very carefully, my beloved daughters, don't marry a man who has no job. Before God gave Eve to Adam, he gave him a job, he said this is a garden, keep it. Those who come to you and say, thus saith the Lord, you are going to be the star in my firmament, ask them what job they do.

“If he hasn't got steady income, he hasn't got a job, don't marry him. Go and get a job first, a man is to provide for the house, not the other way round. If he has no income, he should not marry. Those who would not work should not eat and if he cannot eat, he cannot even marry.

“Let me talk to my boys. Don't marry Delilah because Delilah can stop Samson. What does that mean? Don't marry for beauty's sake. The Bible is clear, Proverbs 31: 30 said beauty is vain, favour is deceitful, that beautiful angelic woman will grow old. Everybody grows old.

“Don't ever dare marry outside the church. I want to tell you that it is better to be single than to be married to the devil.

“Don't ever think that you can marry someone and change the fellow. If the fellow does not change before you marry, it is a settled matter. He will pull you down because you see that brother is tall, lanky, handsome, rich and you jump for him, Goliath was tall, he lost his head, King Saul was lanky, he lost his crown.

“Don't marry a fool, his externals don't matter, his wealth is of no account. If he is not a child of God, don't be associated with them. The word of God is clear, don't be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For those who pretend, watch them. You cannot be like everyone else and be an example. An example is someone different from others that others will copy, not someone who copies others.

“Don't marry a girl simply because she can sing, singing is wonderful. God loves worshippers but the devil used to be the choirmaster in heaven but in some choir, there are some fallen angels, they can sing but are unequally yoked with unbelievers.

“Marry a prayer warrior. There are those I've advised before who ignored it, now they are coming to me to say, you warned us.

“Don't marry a girl who is lazy, you pay their family a surprise visit and you see the way she is. If she is lazy when she is single, how will she cope when she is married and have children?

“Don't marry a girl who cannot cook, you will want to eat good food. A girl who cannot cook will not be a good wife.

“Don't marry a girl who is worldly, a girl who will not dress right, a girl who's always after jewellery, if you do, you have gotten something you will worship for the rest of your life. We are to focus on things above, not things beneath. I believe when we marry, we will marry the right person.”