House Of Representatives Member Constructs ‘10 Deep Wells’ As Constituency Projects

Lawal said he embarked on the project based on the popular demand of his people.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

A member of the House of Representatives from Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi state, Umar Muda Lawal says he is constructing 10 deep wells in some towns and villages in his constituency.

 

In a post on his verified Twitter account, Lawal said he embarked on the project based on the popular demand of his people.

“This time we are going outside the box to construct 10 Deep wells in 10 rural towns and villages of Toro LGA. Because traditional wells are often more reliable and last longer than any modern small-scale water supply system. Most wells today are centuries old and still working.

“For someone that has to go as far as 10 kilometres to fetch water, a single well close could mean the world. You may not appreciate it but we can't stand and watch our people suffer. We are looking for ways to ameliorate their situation as we figure out a lasting solution,” the lawmaker tweeted.

 

In 2020, a group, Concerned Toro Youths passed a vote of no confidence on the lawmaker for poor representation since voted into office.

 

The coordinator of the group, Comrade Mallam Abdulrahman Abdullahi alleged that they were tired of Lawal’s inaccessibility, and ineffective and non-participation in legislative activities at the National Assembly. 

 

The group asked to know what the lawmaker had been doing there over the years.

 

They also blamed the lawmaker for not visiting his constituency since voted into office.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Presidency Saying Case Of Bureau De Change Operators Allegedly Funding Boko Haram Is Confidential —Senator Ndume
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: We Don't Have Power, Have Darkness Because We Have Incompetent People In Power, Fashola Said In 2015
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Citizens Pretending There Is Government In Nigeria—Oby Ezekwesili
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics A Governor Or Government That Refuses To Dialogue With Bandits Is Irresponsible—Ex-NHIS CEO, Prof Yusuf
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Gunshots, Violence As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ikonso: How Informants Helped Security Operatives To Kill IPOB/ESN Commander
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 30 Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Sacks Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Burns Military Base, Houses, Shops In Borno
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Presidency Saying Case Of Bureau De Change Operators Allegedly Funding Boko Haram Is Confidential —Senator Ndume
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News How Nigerian University Lecturer, Wife, Kids Died In Road Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity ‘Seeing Her Lifeless Body All Over The Media Breaks My Heart’ —Sister Of Kaduna Varsity Student Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad