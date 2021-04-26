House Of Representatives Member Constructs ‘10 Deep Wells’ As Constituency Projects

A member of the House of Representatives from Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi state, Umar Muda Lawal says he is constructing 10 deep wells in some towns and villages in his constituency.

In a post on his verified Twitter account, Lawal said he embarked on the project based on the popular demand of his people.

“This time we are going outside the box to construct 10 Deep wells in 10 rural towns and villages of Toro LGA. Because traditional wells are often more reliable and last longer than any modern small-scale water supply system. Most wells today are centuries old and still working.

This time we are going outside the box to construct 10 Deep Wells in 10 rural towns and villages of Toro LGA. Because Traditional Wells are often more reliable and lasts longer than any modern small-scale water supply system. Most Wells today are centuries old and still working. pic.twitter.com/ZhUi7UoIdE — Hon. Umar Muda Lawal (@Hon_UML) April 22, 2021

“For someone that has to go as far as 10 kilometres to fetch water, a single well close could mean the world. You may not appreciate it but we can't stand and watch our people suffer. We are looking for ways to ameliorate their situation as we figure out a lasting solution,” the lawmaker tweeted.

In 2020, a group, Concerned Toro Youths passed a vote of no confidence on the lawmaker for poor representation since voted into office.

The coordinator of the group, Comrade Mallam Abdulrahman Abdullahi alleged that they were tired of Lawal’s inaccessibility, and ineffective and non-participation in legislative activities at the National Assembly.

The group asked to know what the lawmaker had been doing there over the years.

They also blamed the lawmaker for not visiting his constituency since voted into office.