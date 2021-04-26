How Hoodlums Killed Police Assistant Superintendent, Injured Others In Adamawa—Spokesperson

Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Ibrahim Abdullahi from Adamawa State Police Command has been confirmed dead while three others sustained injuries during an operation to make arrests in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft.

This was made known in a statement issued in Yola, the state capital by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje.

According to Nguroje the policemen were attacked by no fewer than 60 armed hoodlums with dangerous weapons, at Lafiya in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

Nguroje noted that the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji, had commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officer. He, however, warned that consequences await any person or group of persons who engage in an unwarranted attack on any policeman.

He explained that investigation into the incident was ongoing and that the perpetrators of the crime would be prosecuted in due course.

"The Police Commissioner had directed all Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Department, and Operational Commanders to employ all legally permissible measures to protect their lives and property," he added

The command calls on members of the public to desist from attacking policemen and police facilities, while encouraging residents to report anyone doing such to the nearest police station or via the command’s emergency numbers.