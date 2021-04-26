Volunteer Worker In Critical Condition After Taking AstraZeneca Vaccine In Nasarawa

Manya explained that she took the vaccine on March 22 and experienced dizziness 15 minutes after she took the vaccine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

A 31-year-old volunteer worker, Goselle Manya, is lying critically ill in hospital after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in Nasarawa state. 

Manya, a volunteer worker with a primary health care centre in the Lafia Local Government Area of the state reportedly fell ill after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in the state. 

Speaking about her ordeal to Vanguard, Manya explained that she took the vaccine on March 22 and experienced dizziness 15 minutes after she took the vaccine.

She said, “After I took the vaccine, 15 minutes later I started feeling dizzy but thought the effect was just a usual sign. It was not until I got home that I started having a severe headache with chest pain. 

“I never had any sign of illness until the vaccine was administered on me,” Manya said. 

According to her, she reported the effect of the vaccine on her at the facility where she is serving as a volunteer and was told it was malaria.

But after taking malaria drugs and other medications, the situation became worse, she said.

“Three weeks after I completed the malaria treatment, I started having rashes all over my body with persistent severe headache, as the situation continued, one of my church members, a staff member of NAFDAC (National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control), who was concerned about my health situation asked me to come to their office for further examination. 

“When I got there, the officers asked me some questions and later took me to Dalhatu Arafat Specialist Hospital where they admitted me for three days. The doctor asked me to run some tests before further treatment could be carried out which requires a huge amount of money and I don’t have the money. I am just a volunteer health worker.

“I am still down. I can’t go to work and I don’t have money to carry out the test recommended by the doctor. I am still sourcing for financial support from the body responsible for victims of side effects of the vaccine,” she said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION: Cancer Is The Disease, Nigeria’s Health System Is The Killer
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH More Nigerians Are Suffering From Mental Disorders-MHEI
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Report: 10 Million People Will Die Of Cancer In 2018
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Garba Shehu Defends NHIS ES Yusuf Usman, Says Suspension ‘Ethnicised And Politicised’
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Gashua’s Plague Of Renal Failure By Isa Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SUICIDE BY 'SNIPER': Insecticide Turns Popular Choice For Suicidal Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two More Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students Found Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Military Uniform Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap Resident, Demand N15million
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Police, Miyetti Allah Disagree On Casualty Figure
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Channels Television Live
Journalism Nigerians Lambast National Broadcasting Commission Over Ban On Channels Television
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Six Officers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Kill DPO, Eight Other Policemen, Vigilantes In Kebbi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad