All Bandits I Negotiated With Have Repented, Stopped Kidnapping – Sheikh Gumi

According to him, the process of “sitting down with” other bandits was stalled by “authorities” who do not want it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2021

A prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi says the bandits he had dialogues with in the past have repented.

The cleric has been visiting bandits in the forest in an attempt to negotiate a peace deal with them.

He had also called on the Nigerian government to grant amnesty to the gunmen.

“I appeal to the government and recommend that the government should do to them exactly what they did to the Niger Delta militants and give them a blanket amnesty. Then if anybody will continue, we will deal with him,” Gumi had said.

In a recent interview with Roots TV, the cleric reiterated his call for amnesty.

He said, “All those we met, all of them have stopped being involved in this kidnapping. The ones doing it now are rogue ones who we did not sit down with."

According to him, the process of “sitting down with” other bandits was stalled by “authorities” who do not want it.

“Our processes were arrested and stopped by the authority, which is not interested in it,” he said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Six Officers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Federal High Court In Abakaliki Attacked By Gunmen
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Military Uniform Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap Resident, Demand N15million
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, Civilian At Checkpoint In Ebonyi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Kill DPO, Eight Other Policemen, Vigilantes In Kebbi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Six Officers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Crisis: Hope Uzodinma No Longer Picks My Calls – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Ex-US Envoy Predicted Buhari Would Be A Disaster, Promote Shari'a
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Why Allegations Of Money Laundering Against Saab Should Be Withdrawn — Falana
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Channels Television Live
Journalism Nigerians Lambast National Broadcasting Commission Over Ban On Channels Television
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Federal High Court In Abakaliki Attacked By Gunmen
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Lambast Pastor Bakare, Father Mbaka For Prophesying Buhari Would Stabilise Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion “Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga” By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Military Uniform Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap Resident, Demand N15million
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, Civilian At Checkpoint In Ebonyi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad