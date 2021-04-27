Bandits Kill Six In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities

The gunmen shot four persons in Sayau Kasuwa, one in Unguwa Nakaba and the other person in Sayau Malamai.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed no fewer than six persons in three communities in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The incident happened when the bandits, who were heavily armed were passing by and clashed with the persons along the road, a source said.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot four persons in Sayau Kasuwa, one in Unguwa Nakaba and the other person in Sayau Malamai.

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

No fewer than 500 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last six months.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Pandemonium As Gunmen Storm Ebonyi Community In Broad Daylight
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Holds Late Night Meetings With Governor Zulum And Tinubu Over Insecurity
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Injured As Hoodlums Burn Anambra Traditional Ruler’s Palace
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hundreds Of Imo Monarchs In Crucial Meeting Over Insecurity In State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai Defends 2014 Comments Asking Former President Jonathan To Negotiate With Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gov Wike Imposes Curfew In Rivers Over Security Concern
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Why Allegations Of Money Laundering Against Saab Should Be Withdrawn — Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How ESN Commander, Ikonso Was Killed Which Nigerian Government Lied About—IPOB
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Ex-US Envoy Predicted Buhari Would Be A Disaster, Promote Shari'a
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pandemonium As Gunmen Storm Ebonyi Community In Broad Daylight
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Crisis: Hope Uzodinma No Longer Picks My Calls – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Asks US To Relocate Africa Command Headquarters To Troubled Continent From Germany
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Not Sure President Buhari Is Aware Of Nigeria's Security Challenges – APC Senator
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Holds Late Night Meetings With Governor Zulum And Tinubu Over Insecurity
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Injured As Hoodlums Burn Anambra Traditional Ruler’s Palace
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Entertainment Late Ada Jesus: You’ll Be Next, Rita Edochie Warns Critics
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad