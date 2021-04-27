Bandits Kill Six In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed no fewer than six persons in three communities in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The incident happened when the bandits, who were heavily armed were passing by and clashed with the persons along the road, a source said.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot four persons in Sayau Kasuwa, one in Unguwa Nakaba and the other person in Sayau Malamai.

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

No fewer than 500 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last six months.