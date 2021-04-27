Benue Governor, Ortom Sheds Tears As Herdsmen Militiamen Kill 7 Internally Displaced Persons

It was gathered that the unprovoked attack which took place around 2am on Tuesday left many IDPs with serious injuries.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2021

No fewer than seven Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, were killed after suspected armed herdsmen militia attacked the Abagena IDPs camp on the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

 

Among the first callers to the camp for on-the-spot assessment was Governor Samuel Ortom who could not hold back tears as he addressed angry Benue youths.

The youths had taken to the Makurdi-Lafia Road to protest on Tuesday morning, blocking the roads with the remains of the deceased.

The governor described the attack as inhuman and barbaric, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to protect Nigerians. .

 

According to the governor, over 70 persons have been killed in Makurdi alone in the last two weeks. 

 

“If the Federal Government had taken the issue of militia herders seriously, it wouldn’t have escalated to this level,” he said. 

