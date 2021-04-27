Gov Wike Imposes Curfew In Rivers Over Security Concern

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has imposed night curfew at all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states.

In a statewide broadcast on Tuesday Governor Wike said the curfew will take effect from Wednesday night.

Nyesom Wike

According to him, it is necessitated by the recent security breaches and deadly attacks on security personnel by yet to be identified gunmen.

“The Government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the state from the land borders of the state.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed and no person or vehicle is allowed into and out of Rivers State from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am from tomorrow (Wednesday) 28 April 2021 until further notice.

“We wish to advise that those who have any legitimate need or reason to come into or go out of the State must do so before 8.00 pm when the curfew shall come into force daily.”

The governor stated that security agencies have been posted to monitor and enforce strict compliance with the curfew at all borders and or entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states.

He explained that on Saturday some innocent officers of the Customs, police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on their duty posts along the Port Harcourt - Owerri Expressway were ambushed and gruesomely murdered in cold blood by armed attackers.

And similarly, on Sunday, the state witnessed another deadly attack and killing of officers and men of the Nigerian Army right in their duty post at Abua town in the Abua Odual Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said although the security agencies were investigating these attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice, nobody knew where and when the next attack would take place.

“Neither do we also know the motives of the deranged characters or group behind these senseless assault on our state and the lives of security operatives working to keep us safe and secure.

“However, what is obvious is that the attackers and their sponsors are people who came from outside Rivers State, and as a government, we are determined to do everything within our powers to prevent the re-occurrence of such senseless and murderous acts aimed at creating an atmosphere of gross insecurity and panic among the citizens.

“In view of what is going on therefore and its implications to the security of the state and citizens, and in discharge of our constitutional responsibility in that regard, the government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the state from the land borders of the state,” he said.