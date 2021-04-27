How Royal Father, Wives, Son Were Arrested For Kidnapping In Cross River

The Clan Head of Ikot Atambi in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Etiyin Akamba Eyo has been arrested for alleged kidnapping by the Cross River State joint military outfit also known as Operation Akpakwu.

The traditional chief was nabbed on Monday along with his two wives and son, and also accused of using his houses as base for kidnapping activities.

His shrine and two houses where kidnappers and militants are fortified with juju were demolished by the security outfit

The royal father who confessed that his son was involved in kidnapping, was also accused of using his shrine and two houses as where kidnappers and militants are fortified with juju.

The operation was led by the State Security Adviser, Mr Leo Nyambi, during which the chief's houses and shrine used for the kidnapping, were destroyed.