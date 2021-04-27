Man Stabs 20-year-old Cousin To Death Over N150 In Adamawa

A 38-year old Kelfari Jediel at the weekend stabbed his 20-year old cousin, Parambiu Alexander, to death over N150.

The incident happened at Fotta community in the Gombi Local Government Area of the state after the duo were paid for a job they had carried out.

“We were engaged in a successful plaster job on April 14, this year, after which we were paid money. After sharing it, there was a balance of N150 which I was supposed to give Alex but I didn’t because I am older,” Kelfari said.

The accused said the deceased insisted on having it, “in the process, we started dragging ourselves all over the premises.

“At a point, a neighbour heard our counter-accusations over the balance and decided to intervene,” Kelfari said.

Kelfari further claimed that he was on his way out of the house when the deceased caught him and held his neck tightly. He said in self-defence, he drew out a knife from his waist and stabbed him in the chest.

Parambiu died on the way to a health centre in Fotta while Kelfari was later arrested.



Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, said investigation is ongoing after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.