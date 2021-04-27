Nigerians Lambast Pastor Bakare, Father Mbaka For Prophesying Buhari Would Stabilise Nigeria

Nigerians have knocked the Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos State, and Catholic Priest, Father Ejike Mbaka, for prophesying to millions of Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari would stabilise the country.

A cross-section of Nigerians on Twitter, while lambasting the clerics for misleading the country, asked the two men to apologise to Nigerians for claiming they heard from God and endorsing Buhari for presidency.

Bakare in a sermon earlier this month had disclosed that God showed him that Buhari in 2011 had a role to play in stabilising Nigeria.

“After the controversial and divisive 2011 elections, as Nigeria drifted along with sectional undercurrents and the nation sought a unifying force, some of us prevailed on General Muhammadu Buhari not to quit the stage but to take back his words and form a coalition of the best of the North and the best of the South to salvage our nation.

“I must admit that I played a critical role in that mission. God had shown me in a vision that GMB still had a role to play in stabilising Nigeria,” he said.

Father Mbaka was also one of those who prophesied Buhari was the solution for Nigeria. Nigerians on Tuesday recalled the two prophecies and clerics, saying they should apologise to Nigerians.

For instance, @ifemosumichael said, “Pastor Tunde Bakare and Father Mbaka told us that God told them that Buhari will stabilise Nigeria. Awon god of Men.... Religious Business Men. #Freekogi2

@UNCLE_AJALA said, “Tunde Bakare said God told him that Buhari was going to stabilise Nigeria, only for unknown gunmen, bandits, Boko Haram, inflation and insecurity to be causing instability in Nigeria. I hope God won't let this slide God, God must punish those using God's name to lie & deceive."

Tunde Bakare said God told him that Buhari was going to stabilise Nigeria, only for unknown gunmen, bandits, Boko Haram, inflation and insecurity to be causing instability in Nigeria.



@iam_Kingbuchi said, "Tunde Bakare owea us an apology for: 1. Calling the name of God in vain. 2. For telling lies, saying God said when God has not spoken. 3. For selling Buhari to us. Tunde Bakare owes us an apology, and Father Mbaka owes us an apology too with a touch of giveaway."

@VictorIsrael_ said, "Pastor Tunde Bakare and Father Mbaka coming to tell us that God told them that Buhari will stabilise Nigeria is an eye-opener to the fact that not all men of God hear from God."

@iam_foleymessi said, "Tunde Bakare and Father Mbaka said God told them that Buhari was going to make Nigeria great. These men need to apologise to Nigerians, then ask God for forgiveness."

@SteptosIlu said, "I disagree with you. They don't need to apologise to anyone because gods did tell them, just unfortunate that those gods are Taiwan gods and they don't speak in English. The two men of gods too don't understand Tai language. Brother, it was total miscommunication from beginning."

According to @Aligam24, the clerics do not need to apologise, "they need to be imprisoned".

@MildQueencha, however, said, "I think apologising to Nigerians is the first thing. Then confessing to the world that they don’t hear anything from God is the most important thing."