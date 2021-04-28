African Action Congress Congratulates Its New National Secretary, PRO

The Ogun state chapter of the African Action Congress has congratulated the party's new (Interim) National Secretary, Comrade Ino Okopi and the new (Interim) National Public Relation Officer, Comrade Adeyeye Olorunfemi.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the party, Comrade Afolabi Adesina and State Secretary, Ifemosu Michael Adewale.

The party encouraged the two newly appointed officers to contribute towards the development of the party.

The statement read, “We have no doubt that your emergence is for the development and advancement of the party and that you both will swiftly get to work and set the party in motion as the only formidable opposition party in Nigeria.

“Your good offices must be to accelerate the pace of development in the party most especially now that there would be no more unnecessary distraction in which we have no doubt you will deliver.

“We also appreciate all the Rescue Committee; your contributions have been worthwhile. We pray to God to bless you all.”

