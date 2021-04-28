BREAKING: Kidnapped Benue University Students Regain Freedom

The management of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State, has disclosed that two students of the school who were kidnapped on its campus last Saturday have regained their freedom.

A statement by the Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations (IPPR), FUAM, Mrs Rosemary Waku, gave the names of the students as Israel Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu.

The university’s spokesperson, said “Both of them came back to campus yesterday (Tuesday) 27/4/21 unhurt.”

Also, the state police public relations officer, DSP Catherine Anene, said the two abducted students of FUAM kidnapped on Saturday have been released by their abductors.

"The released students are currently undergoing medical attention at an undisclosed hospital,” she said.

It was not clear at the time of writing this story if any ransom was paid to secure the release of the students.