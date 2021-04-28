How I Caught Baba Ijesha Sexually Harassing My 14-year-old Girl – Comedian

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2021

Comedienne Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, has narrated how Olarenwaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was caught sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl in her care.

Baba Ijesha, according to the police, had been assaulting the teenager since she was seven.

Announcing his arrest in a statement last week, Lagos police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi alleged that the actor had been sexually assaulting the teenager since she was seven.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘male’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor.

“The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, who is 14 years old, since she was seven years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.”

Speaking in different videos uploaded on Instagram on Wednesday morning, Princess said Baba Ijesha had confessed four times to the police that he abused the girl when she was seven years old and on the day of his arrest.

According to her, the comedian betrayed her trust and years of mentorship by committing the act.

She labelled those asking to see video evidence of Baba Ijesha assaulting the girl as wicked.

Describing the pain she feels as “too much”, Princess said people’s insensitivity hurts her more.

