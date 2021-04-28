Kogi Governor, Bello May Divert $100million Agricultural Loan For Personal Use – Activist

Okai said many interventions had come to the state in the past without any accountability.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2021

An activist, Comrade Austin Usman Okai has expressed fear that a $100 million loan granted to the Kogi state government by the African Development Bank (AfDB) may likely be diverted by the state governor, Yahaya Bello, who has declared interest in running for president.

 

Asiru Idris, Commissioner of Finance and Budget Planning, had on Tuesday said the state secured the loan from AfDB to execute some special agro-industrial processing zones (SAPZ) projects.

Austin Usman Okai

He said the SAPZ will enhance national food and nutritional security, optimise the export of value-added agricultural commodities and thus improve the quality of livelihoods through wealth creation for rural farming communities.

 

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Okai said many interventions had come to the state in the past without any accountability.

 

He said, “Prominent among them is the, first and second tranches of the over N50 billion London-Paris Club refunds to state as bailout fund budget support: and the sum of N10.069 billion for Kogi State Government for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government, etc.

 

“Governor Yahaha Bello is at the ebb of his administration without any reasonable or provable project to show to justify the billions he has received, despite paying half salary to workers at state level, and percentage to the local government workers.

 

“Borrowing is not the problem, but diverting it is a problem.  Since he declared his ambition to be president in 2023, Bello has turned the state to an ATM for all manner of celebrities, with the intention of endorsing him as Buhari’s successor; and this is at the expense of the state finance.

“The state government announced that it has secured a $100 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the purpose of funding Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in Kogi,” he said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 52 Northern Groups Ask UN, Others To Back Biafra Agitation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Remi Tinubu Putting Her First Lady Ambition Before Human Lives—Nigerians Lambast Senator On Social Media
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How 35 Former, Serving Governors Acquired 800 Properties Worth Over N152billion In Dubai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics More Knocks From Nigerians For Remi Tinubu Over ‘Reckless’ Comments, Vow She’d Not Be First Lady
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Mock Father Mbaka Over Complaints About Governor Uzodinma
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 52 Northern Groups Ask UN, Others To Back Biafra Agitation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Remi Tinubu Putting Her First Lady Ambition Before Human Lives—Nigerians Lambast Senator On Social Media
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Benue University Students Regain Freedom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Caught Baba Ijesha Sexually Harassing My 14-year-old Girl – Comedian
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fayemi Imports 227 Pregnant Cows From US
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Self-acclaimed Bishops Under Fire For Organising Rally In Defence Of Pantami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Send American Soldiers To Help Tackle Nigeria’s Insecurity, Buhari Begs United States
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ikonso: IPOB Dares Buhari’s Aide To Reveal Identity Of Member Who Left After Death Of Its Commander
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How 35 Former, Serving Governors Acquired 800 Properties Worth Over N152billion In Dubai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics More Knocks From Nigerians For Remi Tinubu Over ‘Reckless’ Comments, Vow She’d Not Be First Lady
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Man Slumps, Dies At FCMB Bank In Rivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad