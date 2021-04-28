Man Slumps, Dies At FCMB Bank In Rivers

According to the report, the man (whose name was withheld) had been trying to withdraw money but could not, as the bank asked him to do an affidavit in order to have access to his money.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2021

A man has allegedly slumped and died in front of a branch of the First City Monument Bank at Ikwerre Road, Mile 1, Rivers Stateon Tuesday.

The man’s death, according, to a Twitter user, Dokubo, Kenneth Promise #EndSARS, who posted it on his Twitter handle @dokubo_kenneth, was due to frustration resulting from hostile treatment meted out on him by the customer service officials of the bank.

According to the report, the man (whose name was withheld) had been trying to withdraw money but could not, as the bank asked him to do an affidavit in order to have access to his money.

Dokubo further said the victim went with his next of kin to the bank as judicial workers had been on strike, jeopardising any process of swearing an affidavit.

“Man dies at @MyFCMB in Port Harcourt due to frustration and unfriendly treatment by the customer service attendants of a bank,” Dokubo tweeted. 

The man was said to have been vomiting and begging having been in the queue for five hours before he collapsed and died.

“An eyewitness at the scene of the incident disclosed that a man who hails from Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, a customer of (First City Monument Bank) FCMB died in front of the bank.

“He was refused access to his own money since Friday even when he came with his next of kin. He was asked to go to the court to get an affidavit knowing the court is not in session.

“Narrating the event, she added, ‘The man was vomiting and at the same time begging for him to have access to his own money yet he was denied. After he was left unattended to for more than 5 hours, he just died now a few minutes ago at FCMB, Education Bus Stop, Ikwerre Road, Mile 1, she said,'” Dokubo reported on Twitter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 52 Northern Groups Ask UN, Others To Back Biafra Agitation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Remi Tinubu Putting Her First Lady Ambition Before Human Lives—Nigerians Lambast Senator On Social Media
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Benue University Students Regain Freedom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Caught Baba Ijesha Sexually Harassing My 14-year-old Girl – Comedian
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fayemi Imports 227 Pregnant Cows From US
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 52 Northern Groups Ask UN, Others To Back Biafra Agitation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Remi Tinubu Putting Her First Lady Ambition Before Human Lives—Nigerians Lambast Senator On Social Media
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Benue University Students Regain Freedom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Caught Baba Ijesha Sexually Harassing My 14-year-old Girl – Comedian
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fayemi Imports 227 Pregnant Cows From US
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Self-acclaimed Bishops Under Fire For Organising Rally In Defence Of Pantami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Send American Soldiers To Help Tackle Nigeria’s Insecurity, Buhari Begs United States
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ikonso: IPOB Dares Buhari’s Aide To Reveal Identity Of Member Who Left After Death Of Its Commander
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How 35 Former, Serving Governors Acquired 800 Properties Worth Over N152billion In Dubai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics More Knocks From Nigerians For Remi Tinubu Over ‘Reckless’ Comments, Vow She’d Not Be First Lady
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Mock Father Mbaka Over Complaints About Governor Uzodinma
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad