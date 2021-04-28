Send American Soldiers To Help Tackle Nigeria’s Insecurity, Buhari Begs United States

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday urged the United States to reconsider relocating US Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Stuttgart, Germany, to Africa, nearer the Theatre of Operation, admonishing the international community to support Nigeria and the sub-region in tackling growing security challenges to avoid spillovers.

In a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of State, President Buhari, Anthony Blinken said AFRICOM, which partners with countries to counter transnational threats, should be relocated to Africa to strengthen ongoing efforts to check the security situation with likely effect on other nations.

“The security challenges in Nigeria remained of great concern to us and impacted more negatively by existing complex negative pressures in the Sahel, Central and West Africa, as well as the Lake Chad Region.

“Compounded as the situation remains, Nigeria and her security forces remain firmly committed to containing them and addressing their root causes. The support of essential and strategic partners like the United States cannot be overstated as the consequences of insecurity will affect all nations hence the imperative for concerted cooperation and collaboration of all countries to overcome these challenges.

“In this connection, and considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and the Sahel, weighing heavily on Africa, it underscores the need for the United States to consider relocating AFRICOM Headquarters from Stuttgart, Germany to Africa and near the Theatre of Operation,’’ he said.

The President said Nigeria would enhance collaborations in all forms, with friends and strategic partners, to work together for greater security for all, which remain the most essential condition for overcoming the existential challenges.