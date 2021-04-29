44 Civil Rights Groups Vow To Shut Down Nigeria Over Insecurity, Buhari Government’s Clampdown On Free Speech

The coalition, in a statement titled ‘State of the Nation: A Call to Action’ and signed by all 44 members, on Thursday, decried how the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had ignored its demand that it should provide good leadership amid the growing insecurity and other crises in the country.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 29, 2021

The Civil Society Joint Action Coalition, a coalition of 44 civil rights groups, has vowed to shut down the country from Monday, May 26, 2021 along with other anti-government actions scheduled to express their displeasure with the state of Nigeria.

The coalition, in a statement titled ‘State of the Nation: A Call to Action’ and signed by all 44 members, on Thursday, decried how the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had ignored its demand that it should provide good leadership amid the growing insecurity and other crises in the country.

It said, “We are appalled to note that in spite of our strongly worded statement, President Buhari’s government has failed to heed our call to fulfil his role as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and Nigeria’s democratically elected President. We are therefore left with no other option than to take action to drive home our call to the government.

“We are therefore calling on all Nigerians to register their displeasure with the state of affairs across the country by participating a national shutdown from Monday, the 26th of May, 2021, participate in solemn assemblies across the country to commemorate the 4th National Day of Mourning and Remembrance of Victims of Mass Atrocities on May 28th, 2021 and boycott all Democracy Day activities on May 29, 2021 in protest of the deplorable state of our democracy.

“We again call on the Federal and state governments to rise up to their constitutional duties as enshrined in S14(2)(b), to ensure the security and welfare of all Nigerians, and pull the nation back from the path of destruction.”

The coalition had in February called on the government to “end impunity for abuse of power and sectionalism through his appointments by balancing the need for competence with the federal character principle. In this way, he will demonstrate that every part of Nigeria matters as sectional appointments appear to fuel sectional violence.

“Take responsibility and end the persecution of the media and free speech both of which are foundations of a democratic state.”

Speaking on the level of insecurity in the country, it stated: “In the first quarter of 2021 (January to March), we recorded an all-time quarterly high of almost 2,000 fatalities from mass atrocities incidents across the country. This week, across the 6 geopolitical zones, there were escalated combustions of violence resulting in even more deaths.”

In February 2021, the had catalogued the assortment of mass atrocities plaguing the country.

The issues highlighted by the group include: “The unending war in the North East with our troops often bearing the brunt of this government’s security failures, gross injustices by President Buhari’s government against the Nigerian people such that peaceful protesters are threatened and attacked by the government’s security agents while terrorists carrying out mass murder, rape, maiming and kidnapping of Nigerians including women and children are feted, molly coddled, granted ‘amnesty’ and paid by the government and industrial scale kidnappings all across the country.”

The group had also asked the government stop the “terrorist herder attacks on unarmed farming communities and reprisal attacks in the face of government inaction and failure to bring the terrorist herdsmen and their funders to justice; large scale terrorist attacks in the North West irresponsibly tagged by the government as ‘banditry’ in a bid to downplay their criminality; extrajudicial killings by State Security agents in various forms; inter-ethnic violence; and menace of political cult gangs and ethnic militia.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Busted: Identity Of Ruthless Bandits’ Leader Holding 29 Kaduna Students Exposed, Has Many Cattle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Go Home Early, Avoid Travels, Restaurants, Bars, Nigeria’s Central Bank Security Department Writes Staff Over Threats, Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Notorious Kidnapper Responsible For Kankara Abduction Abandons Governor Matawalle's Amnesty Programme, Picks Up Arms Again
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ll Avenge Death Of Every Herdsman Killed In South-East By Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB, Miyetti Allah Threatens
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Students From Mission School In Plateau, Some Saved By Lucky Escape
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Planned Attacks: Nigerian Government Deploys Security Operatives To Secure Airports Nationwide Over Threats
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Busted: Identity Of Ruthless Bandits’ Leader Holding 29 Kaduna Students Exposed, Has Many Cattle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Busted: Amotekun, Oodua Peoples Congress, Vigilantes Arrest 6 Bandits In Oyo Forest With 183 Cows, Weapons, Cash
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Report: Boko Haram Leader, Shekau On Killing Spree After ‘Betrayal’, Appoints New War Commander
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Presidency Lied To Defend Communications Minister, Pantami— Pyrates Confraternity
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News My Grandmother Behind My Ordeal And Why I Lied That My Father Was Dead — Amputee Hawker Clarifies, Begs For Forgiveness
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Announces Date For 2023 General Elections
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Alleged Military Informant Denies Killing IPOB Commander, Says ‘Am I Mad? I Loved Ikonso, Why Would I Kill My Brother’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Go Home Early, Avoid Travels, Restaurants, Bars, Nigeria’s Central Bank Security Department Writes Staff Over Threats, Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Notorious Kidnapper Responsible For Kankara Abduction Abandons Governor Matawalle's Amnesty Programme, Picks Up Arms Again
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion General Buhari Is Impossibly Stupid By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad