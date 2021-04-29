Busted: Amotekun, Oodua Peoples Congress, Vigilantes Arrest 6 Bandits In Oyo Forest With 183 Cows, Weapons, Cash

A statement by the commander of the Amotekun in the state, Col. Olayinka said the operation was carried out while on their joint routine patrol in the early hours of 29th of April, 2021 along two routes within the LGA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2021

Operatives of Oyo State Security Network Agency, popularly called Amotekun Corps in collaboration with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) on Thursday morning apprehended six bandits at the Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo state.

He said the suspects were arrested in separate incidents following encounters at two illegally mounted road blocks. 

Olayinka said, "They tried to escape from the scene but were given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest. We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene."

Those arrested are: Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika. 

All six of them were said to be of Fulani extraction and the arrest was carried out along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho-Iseyin Road around 4am on Thursday.

Olayinka further said the bandits' modus operandi is to pretend like herdsmen in the day and violently robbed innocent passengers on the highways at night. 

He said they were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of N268, 470.00. 

He said they had been handed over to the Nigeria Police Authority, Okeho Divisional Headquarters, alongside the 183 cows, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation. 

He urged those with necessary information that could help law enforcement agencies in their investigation to cooperate and report to the nearest police authority for proper investigation.

