Catholic Church Should Remove Mbaka As Priest, He Is Author Of Confusion – Ex-presidential Aide, Omokri

Omokri stated that Mbaka, and not only Buhari, should resign for deceiving Nigerians.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 29, 2021

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has slammed the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, saying he is an author of confusion for endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015.

Omokri on Thursday stated on his Twitter that Mbaka, and not only Buhari, should resign for deceiving Nigerians, noting that the Catholic church should not continue to watch Mbaka’s recklessness.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka

He said, “A man of God should not speak from both sides of the mouth. How could God have told Mbaka @MBuhari is the saviour in 2015, and now God is telling him another thing in 2021? This same man falsely accused then President Goodluck Jonathan of attempting to assassinate him!

“Those justifying Mbaka by saying Samuel also ordained Saul and then dethroned him don’t know Scripture. Samuel never called Saul a ‘saviour’ as Mbaka called Buhari. In fact, before ordaining Saul, Samuel warned Israel against Saul (1 Samuel 8: 10-22). Read Scripture! See Also Politics If Lawmakers Refuse To Impeach Buhari But Attack Me Instead, Calamity Will Befall Them – Father Mbaka 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

“If anybody should resign between Mbaka and @MBuhari it should be Mbaka. Mbaka said God told him Buhari was the saviour in 2015. @Google it. Now, he is asking him to resign. Read Scripture. God is very clear. ‘God is not the author of confusion’ - 1 Corinthians 14:33.

“Father Mbaka is an author of confusion. Today, he is calling on General @MBuhari to ‘resign or be impeached’. In 2015, he told Nigerians that God told him Buhari was Nigeria’s saviour. If the @CatholicEW church doesn’t defrock this man, he will rubbish their name.”

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that Mbaka lambasted President Buhari, saying God is not happy with his government because of the insecurity and killings in the country.

"Remember there was a time God asked me to support you people (Buhari regime), now God asked me to withdraw and prophesy against you.

“I repeat, is it not shameful that the President of a country will be sick and there is no hospital to treat him, and he will fly out? So, if other Nigerians are sick, will they fly away?" he had said.

Saharareporters, New York

