How Baba Ijesha Blamed The Devil, Begged To Be Allowed To Commit Suicide After Defiling Minor In Viral Video

A confession video of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, admitting he actually defiled a minor has surfaced online.

The video was posted on the Instagram handle of popular Yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo who had been constantly calling for justice since the issue became public.

In the video, Baba Ijesha was seen apologising to popular comedian, Adekola Adekanya, known as Princess, who is the custodian of the victim.

Ijesha had allegedly defiled Princess's ward, a 14-year-old girl who was first allegedly defiled by the same man when she was just 7 years old.

Princess, in the video, kept asking why Baba Ijesha defiled her ward but got no cogent response as the latter kept blaming it on the devil.

Ijesha also claimed he has spiritual problems.

He said, “Please, don't do this. Forgive me, I am sorry. I will not do it again. Please forgive me in the name of God. Please help me beg her. I know I have offended you but please forgive me. I know I have done something bad, but please forgive me, not for my sake but for God's sake.

“You have really tried for me, please forgive me, I am begging you. You will not be put to shame. You do not deserve it. I don't know what happened to me. I plead with you, please, let me commit suicide. I know I have done something wrong, please forgive me

“Please have mercy on me. I said I am sorry. I don't know what happened to me. What is happening to me is more than being drunk. Please forgive me, whatever you want to do to me after then, do it.

“We are all humans and I know what I have done is not good, no doubt about that. It is very bad to molest her, it is very bad, I know that, but please I am pleading. Princess, you do not deserve it, because you have tried for me. If you call me once, I will reply three times because you have tried for me.

“Just help me, there is no aim for doing this. When there is a spiritual problem, it is a battle. She knows I have a spiritual problem that's why some people gave her my number. I have not done it to any other person. The devil just wants to destroy me through this. It is not intentional. I feel bad for what I have done. Aiye le.”

Adekanya had narrated details of the incident during a live broadcast on Instagram on Wednesday.

During the broadcast, she said people, who were compassionate about her childlessness, entrusted the victim and five other children to her care, adding that after Omiyinka allegedly defiled the minor, she started behaving strangely.

She stated, “The child started failing in school, I paid for private lessons and when I told my family, they told me we should pray, maybe it is spiritual. But I kept on saying that something is wrong, this child has changed.

“My friend talked to the child again to know what was going on, she told us what happened, I was shocked… I called the CCTV company to set a camera, we asked everybody to go out and stay in a neighbour’s house, she (the victim) was afraid, we said she should calm down…

“He came in and saw that there was nobody at home and I told him I want to see DStv people off and I will stay long…I dropped my phone, went out and locked the door. Two seconds later, he stood up, began to check my whole house to be sure that none of the children were inside sleeping.

“I can’t begin to relay the things that he did, I was shaking because we were monitoring it on the phone. Police came immediately and picked him up, I asked him, Lanre, what is my offence? You know I didn’t give birth and the children were in my care so I won’t be thinking and you did something like this to me? He said it is the devil…”