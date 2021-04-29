Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 33 Internet Fraudsters In Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday arrested 33 internet fraud suspects, also known as 'Yahoo-Yahoo boys’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity Wilson Uwujaren in Ibadan on Thursday indicated that the suspects were apprehended at Adigbe, Oloke, Ibara Housing Estate Extension and Idi Ori areas of the Ogun State capital, following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects include Sodiq Kotoye, Lawal Sofiu Temitope, Abiola Gabriel Oladimeji, Olufowobi Adeniyi, Lateef Taiwo, Oyebasi Damilola, Oluwatoyin Awonuga, Akinbode Azeez, Kayode Victor, Sulaimon Abdulahi, Adekona Tolani, Babatunde Rotimi, Oduwole Olatokunbo, Fatai Habeeb, Fashola Pelumi, Obitokun Olugbade, Atewojaye Oluwadamilare, Fawaz Calfos, Obadina Tobi Godfrey, Eugushi Mumuni, Ehis Hopkins, Kolawole Bankole, Balogun Toheeb.

Others are Alaka Ismail, Adebowale Babatunde, Yusuf Ajibola, Adeoye Hammed, Omolayo Odutola, Musabaudeen Azeez Ayomide, Anifowoshe Babamide, Habeeb Ibrahim, Oladimeji Odunayo and Opatola Malik Sunday.

Items recovered from them include eighteen cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents.

The statement further said they will soon be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.