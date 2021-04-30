Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff

The national body of JUSUN has vowed to shut all courts in Lagos State in line with ongoing strike action by the union.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2021

The officials of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Friday drove away staff members of Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the staff members were asked by JUSUN to suspend court activities and vacate the premises.

Some workers of the court were still seen hanging around the court premises while others left for their homes.

A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the courts were initially open on Thursday but the Magistrates did not show up

The source said there were also activities on Friday but the workers were told to vacate the premises and wait for further instructions.

“Although we have been coming every other day, we always hang around because they deny us access to the court premises; hopefully the strike yields a positive result soonest, we are tired of being idle,” he said.

However, it was reported earlier that the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of JUSUN, Mr Kehinde Shobowale, directed members to report to work every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, which was disclosed in a memo on April 22. 

It was also noted by the chapter that the state had attained 75 percent financial autonomy.

The national body of JUSUN has however vowed to shut all courts in Lagos State in line with ongoing strike action by the union. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Senate Receives President Buhari’s Request To Confirm 11 Judges For FCT High Court, Others
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister, Diezani, Must Face N17.6bn Money Laundering Charges –Court
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Human Rights Lawyer Illegally Detained For Three Months Sues DSS Director-General, Bichi
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Legal Man Sues Jos Electricity Distribution Company Over Invasion Of Home, Property Destruction By Staff
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Free Speech DSS Releases Abia-based Lawyer After Four Months In Unlawful Detention
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity IPOB Reacts To Miyetti Allah’s Threats, Says It Will Be Blood For Blood
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Impeachment Long Overdue— APC, PDP Senators React To Father Mbaka’s Call
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Blackmails Father Mbaka, Threatens To Expose His Secrets To Vatican, Pope Over Call For Buhari's Resignation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Find And Punish Three Men Seen Bathing In Broad Daylight On Mokola Bridge – Ibadan Elders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Abducted Nigerian Schoolgirl Reunites With Family 20 Years After
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Insecurity Massively Complex, Beyond Military Approach— UK
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Government Reacts To Rape Allegation Against Baba Ijesha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Woman Collapses In Lagos Church After 10-day Fast, Dies
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Stop Sending Hate Messages And Imagine Baba Ijesha Licking 14-year-old Girl, Rubbing Her Private Parts—Comedian To Critics
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ortom Only Sees Problems Of Others, Not His, Presidency Reacts To Governor’s Allegations Against Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity 'Why Do You Have Intelligence On IPOB, Not On Boko Haram?' —Pro-Biafra Group Asks Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu's Statements On Insecurity During Jonathan And Buhari Governments Suggest Desperation For Power
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad