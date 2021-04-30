Judicial Workers' Union Clashes With Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court Staff

The officials of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Friday drove away staff members of Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the staff members were asked by JUSUN to suspend court activities and vacate the premises.

Some workers of the court were still seen hanging around the court premises while others left for their homes.

A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the courts were initially open on Thursday but the Magistrates did not show up

The source said there were also activities on Friday but the workers were told to vacate the premises and wait for further instructions.

“Although we have been coming every other day, we always hang around because they deny us access to the court premises; hopefully the strike yields a positive result soonest, we are tired of being idle,” he said.

However, it was reported earlier that the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of JUSUN, Mr Kehinde Shobowale, directed members to report to work every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, which was disclosed in a memo on April 22.

It was also noted by the chapter that the state had attained 75 percent financial autonomy.

The national body of JUSUN has however vowed to shut all courts in Lagos State in line with ongoing strike action by the union.