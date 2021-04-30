Police IG Redeploys Senior Officers In South-East Nigeria Over Growing Insecurity

Two deputy commissioners and 14 assistant commissioners were also affected in the shake-up which extended to some states in the South-South.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has redeployed senior officers in the South-East to tackle the growing insecurity in the region.

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, announced the development in a statement on Friday.

One of those redeployed is the police commissioner in Anambra State, Monday Bala Kuryas.

SaharaReporters had reported deadly attacks in the South-East recently, including in Imo State where the country home of the state governor was attacked and burnt. 

Two security operatives were killed during the attack.

Before then, there were also attacks on Nigeria Correctional Centre and police stations in the state. 

Saharareporters, New York

