Baba Ijesha: Lady Accuses Controversial Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Of Soliciting Sex In Exchange For Movie Role

A Twitter user, @Saadatbibire, has accused Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, of soliciting sex in exchange for a movie role.

The lady called out the actor on Sunday via her Twitter handle after his perceived defence of the embattled actor, Lanre Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who allegedly molested a minor.

Yomi Fabiyi

The lady tweeted, “Hello @yomifabiyi I hope you have seen the video? And I hope that someday they’ll open a book to your side.

“Asking people to come to sleep with you for roles, with which yeye platform? I messaged you because I felt we were friends and told you I was ready to start acting!

“Reminded me of how you asked me out when you came for our sensitisation walk against rape in 2018 and I dodged and in your words, ‘now you’ll have to be matured o if you want what you’re asking for’. Emi? I immediately called and told @bazeetajedenewb what you said and he was as perplexed as I was.

“From a so-called activist God forbid! I’ve been so angry every time I see your posts. Saw a lady called you out on gistlover which means na your normal routine. I dropped every little respect I had for you the moment you said it! @yomifabiyi I pray karma visits you!”

Fabiyi had earlier warned his colleagues not to be in a hurry to crucify Baba Ijesha. He added that before they castigate their colleague, they should ensure that law enforcement officers had done their investigation.

In another post, he said his colleagues should allow the court to decide if Baba Ijesha was guilty. He further mentioned that many people were not privy to the CCTV video or the suspect’s confession.

But following the release of the footage on Sunday, Fabiyi shifted the blame to the victim's guardians, who he said used the victim as bait to be molested do they could apprehend Baba Ijesha.

Efforts to reach Fabiyi were however not successful as he didn't answer his calls not reply text messages sent to his mobile line.