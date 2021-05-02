How Corpse Of Missing Law Undergraduate Was Found Five Days Later In Imo

An undergraduate of Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, Kingsley Chiwueze, has been found dead, five days after he was declared missing.

Chiwueze, a 300-level law student of the institution was declared missing on Monday after his whereabouts were unknown and he could not be reached on the phone.

The deceased, a native of Oguta Local Government Area of the state, was said to be deeply involved in students’ union politics.

It was gathered that he declared his intention to run for the office of Senate President of the National Association of Imo State Students two weeks ago.

The President of the Students Union Government of IMSU, Arinze Oguike, who confirmed the development on Sunday, said the corpse of the law undergraduate was found in the morgue of Umuguma General Hospital, Owerri, on Sunday.

He said some students stormed the mortuary and the attendant told them the corpse was allegedly deposited by the management of a private hospital, in Owerri.

The student leader said: “The attendant told us that his corpse was brought by people from a private hospital on Whetheral Road. We will go to the hospital to find out how they took custody of the student’s corpse.”