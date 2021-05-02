Nigeria Break-up Is Unacceptable To Us —Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has warned that Nigeria stands the risk of experiencing another war if it breaks up.

There have been agitations in the South-East and South-West for the country's break-up for separate nations - Biafra and Oduduwa respectively.

Bola Tinubu

Tinubu however discouraged it, saying Nigeria cannot afford another war, considering the lasting effects Nigeria Civil War of 1967-1970 has had on the country.

The former Lagos State governor, who spoke at a special Ramadan prayer held in Lagos on Sunday, said, “God will not allow Nigeria to experience it (war). If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq.

“Such war does not end in time. We are yet to recover from the civil war. We are better together.

“I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate; it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country."