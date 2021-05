Sixteen Soldiers Killed, Six Injured By Attackers in Niger

Unidentified gunmen have killed 16 soldiers and wounded six others in an ambush in southwest Niger Republic.

In a report by Reuters, the attack on the military personnel was confirmed by two security sources on Sunday.

The attack on an army patrol occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Tahoua Region of the West African country, near where raids killed 137 civilians in March.

It is unclear who carried out the attack, but the area is overrun by jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The groups have killed hundreds of soldiers and civilians since 2018 when they began broadening their reach beyond bases in Mali. Now, large areas of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have fallen under their control.