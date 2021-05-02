Sixteen Soldiers Killed, Six Injured By Attackers in Niger

The attack on the military personnel was confirmed by two security sources on Sunday.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2021

Unidentified gunmen have killed 16 soldiers and wounded six others in an ambush in southwest Niger Republic. 

In a report by Reuters, the attack on the military personnel was confirmed by two security sources on Sunday.

BBC

The attack on an army patrol occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Tahoua Region of the West African country, near where raids killed 137 civilians in March.

It is unclear who carried out the attack, but the area is overrun by jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The groups have killed hundreds of soldiers and civilians since 2018 when they began broadening their reach beyond bases in Mali. Now, large areas of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have fallen under their control.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military IYC Demands End To Military Invasion Of Bayelsa Community, Alleges Burning Of 50 Homes
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights CODE Secures Media Commitment On Conflict And Fragility Project In Niger Delta
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Over 14,000 Nigerians Evacuated From Libya, Niger, Mali –National Emergency Agency
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Insurgents Kill 50 Nigerian Refugees In Niger Republic
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Corruption Nigerians Linked With Dahiru Mangal Involved In Monumental Currency Smuggling In Niger
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Niger Over 7 Million Niger Republic Citizens Elect New President
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Why I Can't Be Sued For Leaked CCTV Footage Showing Baba Ijesha Molesting Minor — Princess
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Moves To Sell Power Generating Companies, Invites Bids
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity District Head In Buhari's Home State Suspended For Sponsoring Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Nigerian Man To Death In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Missing Akwa Ibom Job Seeker Found Dead, Friend Says She Was Raped, Killed, Buried In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Bans Passengers From Three Countries Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Baba Ijesha: Lady Accuses Controversial Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Of Soliciting Sex In Exchange For Movie Role
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Late Humoren: Family Cries Out, Begs Police To Release Corpse Of Job Seeker Buried In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Prosecute Alleged Child Molester, Baba ljesha And Guardians Of Minor Who Used Her As Bait —Actor, Fabiyi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad