‘Who are You To determine Our Future?’ – Nigerians Reply Tinubu For Saying 'Nigeria's Break-up Unacceptable To Us'

Nigerians have criticised the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over his opposing view to the disintegration of Nigeria.

The aggrieved people flooded Facebook and Twitter with comments lambasting the APC chieftain for putting his political ambition before people's conditions.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This has put Tinubu as one of the top trending topics on Twitter in the country.

SaharaReporters has earlier reported how the former Lagos State Governor said Nigeria is better together as a country and that he has nowhere to go if the country breaks up.

He also said it was “not acceptable to us” for Nigeria to break up.

Tinubu said this at a special Ramadan prayer held in Lagos on Sunday, that, “God will not allow Nigeria to experience it (war). If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq.

“Such war does not end in time. We are yet to recover from the civil war. We are better together.

“I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate; it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country."

In their reactions, some Nigerian insist the disintegration of Nigeria is imminent and not negotiable.

For instance, Frank Frankbora on Facebook said, "At any point in time they will only speak to favour their interest. Mad people everywhere."

"But to us it is acceptable. Who are you to determine our future?" Abayomi Adebanjo asked on Facebook.

"Frustrated man, tell your dogs that the agitation is not a political game but will happen soonest," Ishola Abdulqaudri Adebayo commented on Facebook. "You brought a government where you can't defend your people. Mr self-centered!"

"You Tinubu and your associates have already destroyed Nigeria," Omokele Onogwu Matthew reacted on Facebook. "We are only trying to repair a small side for us to stay without you and your associates killing us. Is anything wrong there?"

On Twitter, Yewande #EndSars @Girly_Girl_ tweeted, "Of course, his personal agenda is more important than the progress of millions of people of #YorubaNationNow and #BiafraExit."

In the same manner, Jasper Aniet Louis @trueAFICIONADO tweeted, "Who are the 'us'? Is it the association of heartless criminals in the auspices of politicians or the masses? Truth be told, criminals in Nigeria, I mean the political class do not want their business, Nigeria, to scatter but it must scatter soon."

"I don't expect a beneficiary of a failed system and government to turn around to offer restitution. He is scared that his political hegemony will be over if that happens because we will never allow the present politicians in the affair of Oduduwa and Biafra. No going back," Ginger @dmvginger tweeted.

Vaughan Enyiogu tweeted, "@AsiwajuTinubu, you're merely deceiving yourself."