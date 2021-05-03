COVID-19: Ghana Police Arrest Christ Embassy Youth Pastor, Church Members For Flouting Safety Protocols

A Youth pastor of the Christ Embassy Church and some organisers of a programme ’Pneumatic Night' have been arrested by the Police in Ghana.

According to a report on Ghana Web, the organisers are being questioned as to how they got the permit to defy all the laid down safety protocols to organise an event with a mass gathering.

The event, Accrapneumaticnt, which was christened pneumatic night was organised on Friday and attended by several members of the church with no face mask on as seen in a viral video.

Also, attendees danced to songs claiming they were not scared of COVID-19.

A section of the Ghanian public had expressed outrage after videos of the event went viral on social media.

A statement by the Ghana Police Service's Director of Public Affairs, Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said the police are currently investigating the issue.

It read, “The police are investigating an alleged gathering by youths of the Christ Embassy Church at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Center, Accra on Friday in flagrant disregard of COVID-19 protocols.

“Trending videos of the alleged gathering dubbed 'Pneumatic Night' show a none mask-wearing crowd, screaming, chanting and dancing to the 'evangelism' of non-mask wearing leaders; putting the entire country at risk of spreading COVID-19.

“The police did not provide security for the said event. The organisers did not give notice of the event to any police officer or station. The event, advertised as a church service which ordinarily did not require notice under the Public Order Act, was organised at the blind side of the police.

“Police have since Sunday morning locked up the Fantasy Dome and have started questioning leaders of the church and management of the Fantasy Dome about the event. Any person found culpable will be arrested and duly prosecuted.

“Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, police officers laid surveillance at the Christ Embassy Service Center at UPSA where a similar programme had been advertised to carry on. That programme was held with all COVID-19 protocols being observed.

“The police hereby remind all and sundry that actions that breach the imposition of restrictions act will be subjected to the sanctions imposed by law.”