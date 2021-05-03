"Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has again lashed out at the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, in his newly released track, following the growing exposure of the private communications between the friends-turned-enemies.

The "Jaga Jaga" crooner, this time, subtly referred to Keyamo as Senior Advocate of Nonsense in the new track, titled "Jaga Jaga Oti Get e" while raising points on insecurity in the nation.

In the song, he notes Keyamo's involvement in the government's alleged terrorists' propaganda.

He asks, "Is your government not a cabal wey dey pamper plenty terrorists?" alluding to the Buhari government's cover-up of a Minister of Communication and the Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, whom the government refused to let go amidst apparent terrorism link allegations.

The song also touches on the multiple reports of kidnappings across the nation as Abdulkareem describes extremism as a "hallmark" of the government.

He states that many people, including him, had initially supported Buhari and have now regretted their decision.

He urged the people of Delta State to be vigilant as Keyamo's actions are aimed at garnering support ahead of the 2023 political cycle in the state. The minister is said to be warming up for the state's governorship.

SaharaReporters had, on April 24, reported how Keyamo, in a tweet, claimed Eedris had approached him in 2018 when he was named the Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation and wanted to join the group for a fee.

He claimed he told the artist that he had no budget for such.

The minister had added that the singer begged him for a loan of over a N3million to pay for his hotel bills in Abuja and also cater for his sick mother.

Keyamo also disclosed that the musician pleaded with him to introduce him to Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, to pursue his course of "getting into the system".

The minister alleged that his refusal to honour Abdulkareem's request led the singer to endorse Atiku Abubakar, the then-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2019 general elections and to become a critic of Buhari's government after the polls.

Narrating his side of the event, Eedris, in a statement (with some pidgin) on Sunday, said, "When he [Keyamo] was in prison, I stood by him, I fought (Olusegun) Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in jail. I released Jagajaga. When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO…such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!

"In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. He thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom. He joined to crush the revolution of the youths; he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at LEKKI TOLL GATE.

"With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for 'Jagajaga Reloaded' and the Blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will fall.

"The Blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled: 'Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter…'

"Issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.

"Festus Keyamo don join the cabal. He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State. Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e! Festus Keyamo na cabal.”