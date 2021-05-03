Some Evil People Have Come Into Ebonyi To Kill – Governor Umahi

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2021

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi says evil men are currently in the state to kill people.

He revealed this on Monday in Abakaliki during a prayer session organised by the government to seek God’s intervention on insecurity in the state.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State BBC

The governor said he had been advised to suspend the inspection of projects in the state, but he would continue to do so because he was not afraid.

“God has not given us the spirit of fear and I ask: who is there to stop me?” NAN quoted him as saying.

“We will walk the streets of Abakaliki without security, I will become sick if I don’t go for projects’ inspection.”

The governor appealed to the people of the state to embrace peace, adding that the common man on the street of Ebonyi was happy with his performance in office.

“Evil men have infiltrated our state to kill, maim and kidnap but God would deliver us,” he added.

Umahi had declared his intention to negotiate with bandits to understand their grievances and the solutions to the security challenges in his state.

The governor said this at the declaration on Friday in Abakaliki at the presentation of 40 vehicles and 20 pickup trucks to security agencies for enhanced operations in the state.

He urged local government chairmen and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to identify the bandits and present them for debriefing.

“I want to talk to the bandits and empower them as we cannot continue to kill ourselves and destroy public infrastructure.

“The bandits are our children and I am pained when they or the security agencies are killed.

“I want to ascertain their grievances against the Ebonyi or federal government, collate the facts for discussions to commence,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

