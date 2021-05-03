Two Soldiers, Residents Killed As Troops Repelled Boko Haram Attacks In Borno Towns – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said troops of the newly renamed Operation Hadin Kai successfully thwarted an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to infiltrate Rann town, the capital of Kala Balge Local Government Area in Borno State on Saturday.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said the terrorists met stiff resistance from the troops.

File Photo

“The terrorists in their numbers attempted to disrupt the peace that has been enjoyed by the border town but were met with stiff resistance as the troops in the area took them on a fierce firefight which lasted about an hour.

“The terrorists withdrew in disarray with a large number of them suffering fatal injuries leaving behind several weapons and ammunition, including anti-aircraft gun barrel, AK 47 rifle, hand-held communication radio and different calibres of ammunition.

“In a related development, on 2 May, 2021, another band of Boko Haram terrorists on a criminal mission attacked Ajiri town of Konduga LGA of Borno State. The terrorists having reached part of the town initially burnt 9 houses and killed some innocent residents before they were engaged by the troops deployed in the area. The retreating terrorists went away with various degrees of gunshot injuries while the gallant troops were on their chase. Unfortunately, however, 2 personnel paid the supreme price in the resulting encounter.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the troops for their resilience and determination to keep their areas free of terrorist activities. He further charged them to sustain the renewed vigour in discharging their duties,” the statement said.

SaharaReporters had reported how Boko Haram also attacked a military base in Borno on Sunday, killing an army commanding officer. The bloody encounter also left six other soldiers dead.

The terrorists had invaded Ajiri village in the Mafa Local Government Area of the state, attacking a military base and dislodging the troops.

Ajiri is a community in the Mara Local Government Area of Borno State, which is about 52km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

It was gathered that the troops fought a two-hour gun battle with the insurgents in gun trucks and on motorbikes who eventually breached the military base and forced the soldiers to withdraw.

The attack came a few days after the insurgents attacked a Nigerian Army location at 156 Battalion in Mainok area, Borno State, killing over 30 soldiers.