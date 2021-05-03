Two Soldiers, Residents Killed As Troops Repelled Boko Haram Attacks In Borno Towns – Nigerian Army

The terrorists in their numbers attempted to disrupt the peace that has been enjoyed by the border town but were met with stiff resistance as the troops in the area took them on a fierce firefight.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2021

The Nigerian Army has said troops of the newly renamed Operation Hadin Kai successfully thwarted an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to infiltrate Rann town, the capital of Kala Balge Local Government Area in Borno State on Saturday.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said the terrorists met stiff resistance from the troops. 

File Photo

“The terrorists in their numbers attempted to disrupt the peace that has been enjoyed by the border town but were met with stiff resistance as the troops in the area took them on a fierce firefight which lasted about an hour. 

“The terrorists withdrew in disarray with a large number of them suffering fatal injuries leaving behind several weapons and ammunition, including anti-aircraft gun barrel, AK 47 rifle, hand-held communication radio and different calibres of ammunition.

“In a related development, on 2 May, 2021, another band of Boko Haram terrorists on a criminal mission attacked Ajiri town of Konduga LGA of Borno State. The terrorists having reached part of the town initially burnt 9 houses and killed some innocent residents before they were engaged by the troops deployed in the area. The retreating terrorists went away with various degrees of gunshot injuries while the gallant troops were on their chase. Unfortunately, however, 2 personnel paid the supreme price in the resulting encounter.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the troops for their resilience and determination to keep their areas free of terrorist activities. He further charged them to sustain the renewed vigour in discharging their duties,” the statement said. 

SaharaReporters had reported how Boko Haram also attacked a military base in Borno on Sunday, killing an army commanding officer. The bloody encounter also left six other soldiers dead.

The terrorists had invaded Ajiri village in the Mafa Local Government Area of the state, attacking a military base and dislodging the troops.

Ajiri is a community in the Mara Local Government Area of Borno State, which is about 52km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

It was gathered that the troops fought a two-hour gun battle with the insurgents in gun trucks and on motorbikes who eventually breached the military base and forced the soldiers to withdraw.

The attack came a few days after the insurgents attacked a Nigerian Army location at 156 Battalion in Mainok area, Borno State, killing over 30 soldiers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Army Reacts To Allegation Of Killing Igbo, Christian Soldiers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency N55million Ransom Received For Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Students Already Spent To Feed Them – Bandit Leader
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Raiding Four Local Councils In Bauchi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military We’re Still Investigating Killing Of Over 20 Soldiers By Airstrikes Targeting Boko Haram —Nigerian Air Force Says After One Week
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters Invade Military Base, Kill Army Commander, Six Other Soldiers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Army Reacts To Allegation Of Killing Igbo, Christian Soldiers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Obasanjo’s Backing Of Akinwunmi Adesina Over Tinubu Divides Nigerians
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics The Many Dramas Of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Who Tried To Silence Co-Senator, Smart Adeyemi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On You, Garba Shehu Which Contract Did I Ask From Buhari?— Fr Mbaka Reacts In New Video
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency N55million Ransom Received For Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Students Already Spent To Feed Them – Bandit Leader
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Who are You To determine Our Future?’ – Nigerians Reply Tinubu For Saying 'Nigeria's Break-up Unacceptable To Us'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria On The Verge Of Collapse, Might Not Survive Another Six Months — Robert Clarke
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Foreign Affairs Ministry Removes Director Who Paid N10million Bribe For Promotion After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Nigerian Pastors Who Misled Nigerians, Prophesied Buhari Would End Insecurity, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zuru Land In Kebbi Where Bandits Operated, Killed, Kidnapped Freely For 12 Months Uncovered
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Pastor RUGA (Osinbajo): Religious Liar And Hypocrite By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad