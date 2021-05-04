52-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling Three Daughters In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old man, Kayode Adeniyi for allegedly defiling his three biological daughters in the Ijoko area of Ogun State.

SaharaReporters learnt that Adeniyi was arrested in his house on Abere Ifa Street, Ijoko, by detectives from the Agbado division after he allegedly had carnal knowledge of a 10 year-old girl who was his neighbour.

According to a police release, upon his arrest and further interrogation, the man confessed to have raped his three biological daughters.

The police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the aunty of the victim, who came to the station with the victim.

“She reported that, while her niece went to the apartment of the suspect to ask whether his daughter was the person who mistakenly removed the clothes she had spread outside, the suspect forcefully dragged her into the room, covered her mouth with a pillow and had sexual intercourse with her.

“She explained further that the suspect threatened to kill her with a knife if she made a noise. On the strength of the report, the DPO, Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed having carnal knowledge of the victim forcefully, he also admitted that he threatened the victim with a knife and that was why she couldn't make a noise until he satisfied his sexual urge.

“Further investigation into the past activities of the suspect revealed that he has been sexually abusing his three underaged biological daughters before now which he also did not deny.

“The victim has been taken to General Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the family support unit of Sango area command to take over the case for in depth investigation and diligent prosecution.”